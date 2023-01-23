Robert W. Baird Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $410.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $378.57. 2,741,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.48 and a 200 day moving average of $334.63.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.