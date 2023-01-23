Reviewing Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perdoceo Education and China Liberal Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $693.03 million 1.37 $109.64 million $1.50 9.45 China Liberal Education $3.91 million 2.94 -$1.25 million N/A N/A

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than China Liberal Education.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.0% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Perdoceo Education and China Liberal Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 15.37% 17.44% 13.80% China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Perdoceo Education and China Liberal Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.91%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats China Liberal Education on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education and criminal justice. The company was founded by John M. Larson on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About China Liberal Education

(Get Rating)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it sells textbooks and other course materials, and AI-space products to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.