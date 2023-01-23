Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) versus University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Head to Head Contrast

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Republic First Bancorp and University Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Republic First Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Republic First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Republic First Bancorp is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 0.85 $25.18 million $0.33 7.27 University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and University Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Republic First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 12.54% 7.86% 0.40% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Republic First Bancorp beats University Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers foreign currency exchange; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it provides life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

