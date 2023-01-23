renBTC (RENBTC) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $23,794.04 or 1.03571356 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $85.18 million and approximately $421,978.39 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

