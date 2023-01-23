Ren Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.56 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $81.65 million and $12.56 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00416239 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,638.37 or 0.29216896 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00597993 BTC.

About Ren

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.