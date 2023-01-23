Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 126.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on RLMD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 495,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,914. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 55,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.