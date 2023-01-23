Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,400 at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,050 ($86.03) to GBX 7,400 ($90.30) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBGLY. Societe Generale raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($100.06) to GBX 7,800 ($95.18) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($103.72) to GBX 7,500 ($91.52) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7,850.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 0.3 %

RBGLY opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

