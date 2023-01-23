Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTXGet Rating) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Raytheon Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.70-$4.80 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,092,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

