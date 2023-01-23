Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Radient Technologies Trading Up 100.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79.

Radient Technologies Company Profile

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, manufactures, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada and internationally. It offers vape cartridges or dabs, cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

