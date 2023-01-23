QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $95.69 million and $133,102.40 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00223269 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00129104 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $131,511.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

