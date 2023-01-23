Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5,602.46 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 90% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.46 and $181,975.76 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00058559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017964 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004367 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00225991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002881 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $184,846.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

