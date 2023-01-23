PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

PTCT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.73.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.18 million. Analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $99,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,244 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $99,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,678 shares of company stock valued at $458,740 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

