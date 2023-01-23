PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.42

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.42 and last traded at $133.35, with a volume of 44922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

PTC Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.11. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

