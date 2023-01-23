Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 200,745 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200,745 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Accenture worth $229,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,761 shares of company stock worth $12,672,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

