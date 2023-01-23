Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 197,371 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 861,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 197,371 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $198,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in McDonald’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $271.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,922. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.72. The company has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

