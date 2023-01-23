Prudential Financial Inc. Has $167.50 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,714,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $167,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

