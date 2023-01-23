Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 96,775 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Costco Wholesale worth $306,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $11.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $491.79. The company had a trading volume of 634,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $218.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

