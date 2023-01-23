Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,486,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $422,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Up 1.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.23.

Shares of MA traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $381.15. The stock had a trading volume of 591,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

