ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €9.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.07) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.74) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($9.24) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.87) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

ETR:PSM opened at €9.53 ($10.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €6.44 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of €14.67 ($15.95). The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 59.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.97.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

