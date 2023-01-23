Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.75 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $86.67 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.75 or 0.00020671 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017999 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00223364 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002838 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.75972327 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $4,694,558.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.