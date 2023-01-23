Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PGR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.36.

Progressive Trading Up 1.4 %

PGR opened at $127.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. Progressive has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.54.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

