Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 76,941 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,941 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.36% of Similarweb worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Similarweb by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. Similarweb Ltd. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $16.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 141.06% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The firm had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Similarweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About Similarweb

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

