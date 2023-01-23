Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 64,441 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,441 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.08% of LegalZoom.com worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after buying an additional 6,271,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 355,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,416,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 582,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 624,982 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.62. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

