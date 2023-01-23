Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $3.11 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 71,249 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,764,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 51,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CF. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $86.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

