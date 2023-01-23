Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $46.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises 3.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $46,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE VMC opened at $178.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $193.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.