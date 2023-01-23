Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.17 Million Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,935 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Phreesia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Phreesia
In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,377 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $393,757.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,635.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,377 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $393,757.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,635.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $106,949.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,020 shares of company stock worth $2,391,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Stock Up 2.5 %
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Further Reading
