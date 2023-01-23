Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 24,000 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. FMR LLC raised its position in Entergy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,102,000 after acquiring an additional 900,316 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Entergy by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,060,000 after acquiring an additional 672,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy stock opened at $107.44 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.78.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

