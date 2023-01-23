Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 95,000 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up 2.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.44% of PulteGroup worth $37,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

PHM opened at $50.71 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

