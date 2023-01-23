Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 30,100 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for 2.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.12% of Global Payments worth $35,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 401.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.18.

NYSE:GPN opened at $111.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 508.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.