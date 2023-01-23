Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 30,100 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for 2.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.12% of Global Payments worth $35,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 401.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GPN opened at $111.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 508.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
