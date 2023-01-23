Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 122,700 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,373,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment comprises approximately 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $24,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 4.0 %

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,764,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 708,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,675 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIX stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Stories

