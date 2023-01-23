Poollotto.finance (PLT) Price Hits $3.12

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $36.33 million and approximately $24,456.20 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00013707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 166.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00413178 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,606.56 or 0.29002038 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00593600 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance launched on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poollotto.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poollotto.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

