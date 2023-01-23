Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 227,812 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,742,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 227,812 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 3.1% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of PayPal worth $1,096,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after buying an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555,445. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.31.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.