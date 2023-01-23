Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,201 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $80,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,273,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after buying an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.12.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,854. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $107.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

