Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,901 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises approximately 1.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 4.31% of DocuSign worth $462,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 453,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,063. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

