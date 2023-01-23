Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,424,908 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 4.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,573,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.54. The stock had a trading volume of 60,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $252.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

