Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Progyny worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Progyny had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $205.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 34,385 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,367,147.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,966 shares of company stock worth $4,787,473. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

