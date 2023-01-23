Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.82.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

