Polen Capital Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,725 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,753 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 478,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 433,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

