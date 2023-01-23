Polen Capital Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,551 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Farfetch stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.43. 2,426,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,044,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. On average, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

