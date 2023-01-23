Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 23.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Endava stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.85. 20,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $146.46.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $231.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.56 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

