Pocket Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.65 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Pocket Network has a market cap of $60.65 million and $1.11 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

