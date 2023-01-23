Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

