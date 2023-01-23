Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT Raised to $45.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,458,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,118. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $56,744.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,389 shares of company stock worth $1,989,100. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.