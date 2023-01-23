Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $86.54 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $86.54 million and approximately $195,061.92 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00212281 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00073996 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,287,533 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

