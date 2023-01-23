Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Barclays

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $277.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.45. 1,188,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,569. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $194.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

