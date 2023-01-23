Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. MKM Partners currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinterest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.88.

PINS stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,596,714 shares of company stock worth $63,584,714 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.2% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

