PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 25.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

Ashland Trading Up 1.4 %

ASH stock opened at $109.96 on Monday. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.27%.

Ashland Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.