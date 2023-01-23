PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,253,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $841,408,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.83.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

