PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 1.1% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.42 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

