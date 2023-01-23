PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

QUAL stock opened at $118.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.